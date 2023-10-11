The Unsolved Murder of Joseph Blackburn: A Dive into a True Crime Mystery

In this month’s episode of Archive Dive, we delve into the intriguing tale of the unsolved murder of Joseph Blackburn. Blackburn, an eccentric and recluse, amassed wealth supplying lumbermen in the timber-rich area near Gordon in 1897. Rumored to have kept a chest of gold due to his distrust of banks, Blackburn met his untimely demise with a fatal blow from behind. Robbery was immediately suspected as the motive.

For years, the search for Blackburn’s fabled treasure captivated the imaginations of many. The obsession even led to the exhumation of Blackburn’s wife, Mary, who had been buried in a glass-lidded coffin, in hopes of finding clues. Alas, gold was never found.

To shed more light on this intriguing case, Telegram reporter Maria Lockwood is joined Doug MacDonald and Brian Finstad from the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society. MacDonald, who is the great-great grandson of the founders of Gordon, Antoine and Sarah Gordon, is also a distant relative of Blackburn as he was Antoine Gordon’s brother-in-law. MacDonald brings first-hand information and insights into Blackburn’s life and beliefs.

Blackburn, in his mid-60s at the time of his death, has been the subject of fascination and speculation throughout the years. One of the most intriguing aspects is his aversion to banks. MacDonald explains that Blackburn believed in hard money, specifically gold and silver, as they back themselves unlike paper money that can be printed at will.

MacDonald’s family even owned Blackburn’s home, which was moved near Wascott. As children, they would search the house, knocking on walls, hoping to stumble upon Blackburn’s hidden fortune. However, their efforts proved fruitless.

While the murder of Joseph Blackburn remains unsolved after 126 years, this mysterious case continues to capture the imagination of true crime enthusiasts and historians alike. The search for answers and theories surrounding the motive and possible suspects continues to intrigue and mystify us to this day.

