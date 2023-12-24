Filipino Celebrities Expecting New Additions to Their Families

It has been an eventful year for Filipino celebrities, with many of them announcing exciting news of upcoming arrivals. From pregnancy announcements to gender reveals, these celebrities have shared their joy with their fans. Here are some of the celebrities who are expecting:

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez

Actress Maja Salvador and her businessman husband, Rambo Nuñez, announced their first pregnancy with a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot. The couple tied the knot in a civil wedding in February and had a larger ceremony in Bali later in the year.

Dominique Cojuangco and Michael Hearn

Dominique Cojuangco, daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto and businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco, shared the news of her pregnancy with a touching clip of her husband, Michael Hearn, placing his hands on her stomach. The couple got married after two years of engagement.

Yasmien Kurdi and Rey Soldevilla

Yasmien Kurdi, runner-up of Starstruck, revealed that she is expecting her second child in 2024 through a heartwarming family photoshoot. She and husband Rey Soldevilla shared their joy of welcoming another bundle of joy into their family.

Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto

In July, Pauleen Luna shared the news of her second pregnancy with husband Vic Sotto through a video featuring their daughter Tali playing with balloons that read “big sister.” The couple got married in January 2016 and welcomed their first child in 2017.

Cinderella Faye Obeñita and Henri Lopez

Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita announced her pregnancy with fiancé Henri Lopez through a sonogram photo. The beauty queen gave birth to their baby in September, sharing her birthing story and expressing gratitude for their little miracle.

Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano

Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano excitedly announced their second pregnancy in June, sharing clips from their baby shower. The couple welcomed their daughter in August, adding another member to their growing family.

Valerie Concepcion and Francis Sunga

Actress Valerie Concepcion announced her first pregnancy with husband Francis Sunga on Mother’s Day, expressing their gratitude for this precious gift. The couple’s “little answered prayer” arrived in October, bringing immense joy to their lives.

Kris Bernal and Perry Choi

Actress Kris Bernal and her husband Perry Choi creatively announced their pregnancy through a quirky photoshoot, mimicking movie posters. The couple joyfully introduced their “little sunshine,” baby girl Hailee Lucca, in August.

These celebrities and their partners are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their little ones, and their fans are excitedly waiting to welcome these new additions to their favorite celebrities’ families.