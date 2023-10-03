Blackpink’s Lisa’s Mother Deletes Instagram Account Amid Criticism

Chitthip Brüschweiler, the mother of Blackpink’s Lisa, has made the decision to delete her Instagram account following the backlash her daughter faced over her performance at the Crazy Horse Paris. The famous K-pop singer received heavy criticism for appearing at the nude-dancing cabaret, with many fans expressing their concern over her setting a bad example, particularly for her young audience.

The criticism not only targeted Lisa but also extended to her family and supporters. Chinese actress Angelababy faced a backlash from fans after attending the show, leading to the removal of her photos China Centre Television (CCTV) during a Mid-Autumn Festival Show. The allegations of being blacklisted were fueled the deletion of posts related to her several media outlets.

Adding fuel to the fire, Chinese actress Xu Jiao commented on Lisa’s performance on the social media platform Weibo, stating, “I only see professional women being sexualized,” which garnered agreement from many users.

Amidst the wave of criticism, Lisa has chosen to remain silent and is currently attending a few shows at Paris Fashion Week. Her performances at the Crazy Horse Paris took place over three nights, restricted to an audience over the age of 16, and the use of cellphones was strictly prohibited.

Born as Lalisa Manoban in Thailand, Lisa rose to fame as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, debuting in 2016. She has since embarked on a successful solo career and established herself as a global ambassador for luxury brands such as Celine and Bulgari. In addition to her accomplishments in the fashion industry, she has also made history as the first solo K-pop artist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify with her song “Money.”

– Source: South Korean web portal Nate

Definitions:

– Netizens: Internet users or citizens who actively participate in online communities and discussions.

– Backlash: A strong negative reaction or criticism towards someone or something.

– Blacklisted: Being denied opportunities or excluded from certain circles or industries due to disapproval or criticism.

– Weibo: A Chinese microblogging and social media platform.

