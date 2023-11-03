New Film “Priscilla” Draws Mixed Reactions from Family Members

The highly-anticipated film “Priscilla,” directed Sofia Coppola, is set to release soon, but it has already garnered mixed reactions from the family members of the real-life Priscilla.

Priscilla Presley, who famously met Elvis Presley when she was just 14 years old, has been vocal about her admiration for the movie, praising its accuracy and Sofia Coppola’s dedication to capturing her life. However, Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s daughter, had a different opinion.

Before her untimely death earlier this year, Lisa Marie expressed her concerns about the film in emails obtained Variety. She warned the director that she would publicly go against her and her mother’s support for the movie. According to Lisa Marie, the script portrayed her famous father as “a predator and manipulative,” and she couldn’t see any resemblance between the character and her real father.

Lisa Marie also raised concerns that her mother, Priscilla, may not fully understand the intentions behind the film and its potential impact on Elvis’s legacy. She felt a need to protect her mother, who has dedicated her life to honoring Elvis’s memory. Lisa Marie even shared her worries with her own teenage daughters, preparing them for a movie that paints their grandfather in a negative light.

Sofia Coppola responded to Lisa Marie’s concerns, assuring her that she took great care in honoring Priscilla while presenting Elvis with sensitivity and complexity. In an effort to address Lisa Marie’s worries, some elements from Priscilla’s book, which inspired the film, were reportedly toned down.

The conflicting reactions from Lisa Marie and Priscilla add an interesting layer of complexity to the upcoming film. It raises questions about how subjective interpretations of personal stories and relationships can shape the perception of a biopic. As audiences eagerly await the release of “Priscilla,” the diverging perspectives of the Presley family members provoke a broader conversation about the challenges and responsibilities of adapting real-life stories for the big screen.

