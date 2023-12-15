Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano to Reunite in New Netflix Series

Emmy-winning stars Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano are set to bring their comedic talents together once again in an upcoming Netflix series. Titled “No Good Deed,” the eight-episode dark comedy is created Liz Feldman, the mastermind behind the hit show “Dead To Me.”

The series revolves around three different families who are all vying to purchase the same 1920s Spanish style villa, believing it will be the solution to all their problems. However, they soon discover that their dream home may turn out to be a living nightmare.

Kudrow has been cast in the role of Lydia Morgan, a highly-talented former concert pianist. Lydia is known for her high-strung nature and is deeply attached to her Los Feliz home, which holds both cherished memories and haunting secrets. Romano will portray Paul, Lydia’s devoted husband and the father of their two children.

Feldman will serve as the showrunner and executive producer alongside renowned comedy talents Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions. The pilot and additional episodes will be directed Silver Tree.

Kudrow, celebrated for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in the beloved sitcom “Friends,” has won an Emmy for her performance and has received a total of 15 Emmy nominations throughout her career. Recently, she was nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for her executive producer role in the “Friends: The Reunion” special.

In addition to “No Good Deed,” Kudrow has a number of exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in the horror-comedy “The Parenting” alongside Brian Cox and Edie Falco, as well as in the series adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s film “Time Bandits” for Apple TV+, which is co-written, directed, and executive produced Taika Waititi.

Fans of Kudrow and Romano can anticipate a delightful reunion filled with laughter and unexpected twists when “No Good Deed” premieres on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new series.