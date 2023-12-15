Lisa Kudrow Joins Netflix Dark Comedy Series “No Good Deed”

In an exciting casting announcement, Lisa Kudrow has officially joined the cast of Liz Feldman’s upcoming dark comedy series, “No Good Deed.” Kudrow, known for her role in “Booksmart,” will be starring alongside Ray Romano in this highly anticipated eight-episode series set to be released on Netflix.

Kudrow will be playing the character of Lydia, a talented former concert pianist who is married to Romano’s character, Paul. As a couple, they have two children and are facing a dilemma about selling their beloved Los Feliz home. While Paul is eager to retire and move to a more financially freeing life outside of Los Angeles, Lydia is reluctant to let go of the home that holds both cherished memories and hidden secrets.

The series, which was ordered Netflix in May 2022, revolves around the story of three families who are all competing to buy the same 1920s Spanish style villa, believing it will solve their respective problems. However, the previous sellers have already discovered that the dream home can quickly turn into a nightmare.

As the executive producer and showrunner, Feldman will be leading the creative vision behind “No Good Deed.” She will be joined esteemed executive producers Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum. The pilot and additional episodes will be directed Christie Smith and Silver Tree, respectively.

Fans of dark comedies and highly talented casts will surely not want to miss “No Good Deed” when it premieres on Netflix. With Kudrow and Romano leading the way, this series promises to deliver hilarious and thought-provoking entertainment for viewers of all backgrounds.