Lisa Curry Opens Up About ICU Ordeal and Hip Replacement Surgery

Former Olympian Lisa Curry recently caused concern among fans when she posted a photo of herself holding crutches. Now, Curry has shared the details of her ICU ordeal and the accident that led to a hip replacement surgery. In a lengthy Instagram post, Curry revealed that she had a hip replacement four weeks ago and spent a couple of nights in ICU due to low blood pressure. She lost her appetite and taste for coffee during this time.

The incident that led to Curry’s injuries occurred during a trip to Yukon, Canada in January, where she went dog sledding. While crossing a frozen river on a bend, the sled she was on slid and kept sliding. Curry held on for as long as she could, but eventually fell, still holding onto the sled, resulting in a fall on her hip. She initially believed her injuries were muscular, but her hip pain became worse to the point where she could barely walk. A CT scan later revealed fractured bones between the ball and socket joint.

Curry had to wait until after her European and USA tours to undergo the operation. She relied on painkillers during the 10-week trip. Following the surgery, she is now on the path to recovery and is able to exercise and swim again. However, she noted the challenges of learning to walk without a limp and daily tasks such as putting on socks and underwear.

In her post, Curry also mentioned that her son Jett recently underwent shoulder surgery. She expressed gratitude towards her husband for his support and thanked her daughter for driving her around so she could continue working during her recovery.

Fans and friends have flooded the post with well-wishes and messages of support for Curry’s healing process. Curry’s openness and honesty about her experience have inspired others facing similar situations.

