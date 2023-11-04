New Guidelines for Halloween Costumes Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Amidst the ongoing strike the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union recently released guidelines regarding Halloween costumes. The guidelines advised members to refrain from dressing as specific characters from struck studios, including popular TV shows and movies. While some individuals, like actor Ryan Reynolds, mocked the guidelines on social media, others, such as Lisa Ann Walter, had strong opinions.

Walter, a member of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with a fellow actor, Megan Fox, who donned a “Kill Bill” costume and tagged SAG-AFTRA in her Instagram post. Walter sarcastically remarked, “What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady.” She went on to emphasize the importance of working towards fair contracts for all members, mentioning issues like turnaround rules, relocation fees, and ongoing battles for AI protections and streaming residuals.

While Walter criticized the union’s decision to release the Halloween guidelines as they were, she clarified that they were intended for grownups attending fancy parties who could potentially be photographed the press, rather than children’s costumes. She also responded to a comment suggesting that Megan Fox should show up on the picket line, urging the person to prioritize their health instead.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been ongoing for nearly 100 days, with members fighting for fair deals and industry improvements. Despite differing opinions on the Halloween costume guidelines, the union’s ultimate goal remains to bring the studios back to the negotiating table and ensure better conditions for its members.

