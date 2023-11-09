New iPad Pro Set to Feature Innovative Dual-Layer OLED Display

As we approach the end of the year, it seems that Apple fans may have to wait a little longer for a new iPad. According to sources like Mark Gurman and Ming Chi Kuo, it appears that 2023 will be a year without a new iPad. However, despite this setback, there is some exciting news on the horizon for iPad enthusiasts.

Rumors suggest that Apple is planning to release a new iPad Pro in 2024 that will feature a cutting-edge OLED display. Recently, South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz reported that production for this new iPad Pro is set to begin in February. If this timeline holds true, we can expect the release to take place in the latter half of the year.

What sets this new iPad Pro apart from its predecessors is the shift from mini-LED to OLED technology. Apple has been using mini-LED displays for its iPad Pro 12.9-inch model, but with advancements in OLED affordability and performance, the company is ready to make the switch. The new iPad Pro is rumored to feature a slightly larger 13-inch display, a new aluminum Magic Keyboard, and the powerful M3 chip.

While Apple enthusiasts eagerly await this new release, it’s worth noting that the iPad lineup has faced criticism for its lack of innovation and design changes. Despite this, the demand for iPads remains steady, but the continuously increasing price points have impacted sales. This new iPad Pro presents Apple with an opportunity to revitalize the market, provided it delivers significant improvements over previous models.

The most intriguing aspect of the new iPad Pro is the dual-layer OLED display. Reports suggest that LG is developing a new material called RDE, which features a hybrid structure with two layers of OLED (red, green, and blue) instead of one. This technology promises to double brightness levels and quadruple the panel’s lifespan. However, OLED displays have certain drawbacks such as higher power consumption and lower durability. To address these concerns, LG has developed a simultaneous engraving and cutting process to minimize the risk of damage. Additionally, this technology allows for thinner panels and cost reductions in production.

Overall, the new iPad Pro’s dual-layer OLED display holds great promise for a more immersive viewing experience and improved longevity. As we await its release in 2024, Apple fans can look forward to a device that pushes boundaries and enhances the way we interact with our tablets.

