Prominent Israeli Actors Join Efforts in the Country’s War Against Hamas

Several prominent Israeli actors, including Lior Raz, have expressed their solidarity and joined the efforts in the country’s battle against Hamas after the recent terror attacks. Raz, known for his roles in Netflix’s “Fauda” and Apple TV+’s “The Crowded Room,” is lending his support to the southern Israeli city of Sderot, which has been continuously bombarded Hamas rockets.

In a video shared on Instagram, Raz can be seen taking cover near a wall as missiles fly overhead. He explained in the accompanying caption that he was aiding in the rescue of two families. This act of bravery reflects Raz’s former role as a commando in the Israel Defense Forces, which he embodies in his portrayal on Netflix’s “Fauda.”

Amid the ongoing conflict, production on season five of “Fauda” and other Israeli film and TV projects has been temporarily halted as actors and other industry members have stepped away to contribute to the war efforts. Additionally, all cinemas in the country remain closed until further notice.

The involvement of prominent actors like Lior Raz highlights the unity and dedication of Israel’s entertainment industry in supporting their country during this challenging time. Their active participation serves as a testament to the significance of the current conflict and the commitment of those involved in the creative arts to defend their homeland.

Definitions:

– Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization that seeks to establish an independent state of Palestine through armed resistance against Israel.

– Sderot: A city located in southern Israel, near the border with the Gaza Strip, that has frequently been targeted rocket attacks from Hamas.

