Major Brands Pull Advertising from X Following Controversial Statements Elon Musk

A significant number of top global brands have suspended their advertising on X, the popular social media platform helmed Elon Musk, following his recent public support for an antisemitic conspiracy theory associated with White supremacists. Among the notable companies joining the advertiser revolt are Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of CNN.

In a surprising turn of events, Apple has also reportedly withdrawn its advertising from X. Although Apple has not issued an official statement regarding this decision, multiple news outlets have confirmed the company’s withdrawal.

These sudden and widespread suspensions represent a severe blow to X, formerly known as Twitter, and raise questions about the platform’s future profitability. Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino had previously pledged to make the platform profitable again next year, but the advertiser backlash is sure to complicate these plans.

This wave of brand exodus follows in the footsteps of IBM, which paused its advertising on X after its ads were found alongside pro-Nazi content. IBM was quick to condemn this association, stating that the situation was “entirely unacceptable” and expressing zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination. Other companies, such as Apple, Comcast, NBC, and Oracle, also faced similar criticisms for their ads appearing alongside objectionable content.

In response to the controversy, X has pledged to take action against the pro-Nazi accounts identified in a recent report watchdog group Media Matters. These accounts will no longer be eligible for monetization, meaning that ads will cease to appear on their pages.

As the fallout from this scandal intensifies, X continues to face criticism and public scrutiny. Many industry experts are closely watching to see how the platform will address these issues and regain the trust of advertisers and users alike.

