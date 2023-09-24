The Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons: Everything You Need to Know

The Detroit Lions (1-1) will face off against the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field in Week 3. If you’re excited about this game and want to stay informed, we have all the details you need.

Before the game, there are a few articles you may want to check out. There are scouting reports that provide in-depth analysis of both teams, injury news and updates to keep you informed about player statuses, as well as roster moves to see any recent changes to the team. Additionally, there is a special feature this week that adds an extra layer of excitement to the match-up.

The game will take place on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. You can catch the action on FOX. If you prefer to stream the game online, NFL+ has you covered. The TV announcers for the game will be Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink.

For those who prefer radio coverage, you can tune in to 97.1 The Ticket. They will provide the play-by-play commentary, announced Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, and T.J. Lang.

If you’re considering placing a bet, the current betting line has the Lions favored -4.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As for the coverage map, you can find it courtesy of 506 Sports.

Stay updated on all the latest news and enjoy the game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons!

Sources:

– Scouting reports

– Injury news and updates

– Roster moves

– Special feature