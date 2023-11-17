New Netflix Series to Spotlight Rising Star Amon-Ra St. Brown

Multiple sources within the organization have confirmed that Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be featured in an upcoming installment of the popular Netflix documentary series, “Quarterback.” While details of the series have not been officially released, insiders have revealed that St. Brown’s journey will be the focus of the still-unannounced follow-up.

The original series, which premiered last summer, provided an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the lives of three NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. The players were mic’d up for every game of the 2022 season, giving fans an intimate understanding of the highs and lows of playing quarterback in the NFL.

Unlike its predecessor, the new installment of “Quarterback” appears to be shifting its focus away from quarterbacks, highlighting other intriguing figures in the league, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown. The young wide receiver, who was drafted the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has quickly become a vital part of the team’s successful turnaround.

With impressive performances on the field, St. Brown has earned a reputation as a rising star. In just eight appearances through the Lions’ first nine games of the 2023 season, he already has 65 receptions for 821 yards. These numbers put him on track to shatter his previous career-best records in both receptions and receiving yards.

St. Brown’s inclusion in the series is not only based on his on-field success but also on his compelling background and off-field personality. As the son of bodybuilder John Brown, who twice earned the title of Mr. Universe, St. Brown brings a unique perspective to the show. Audiences can expect to learn more about his intense offseason workouts with his father and brothers, his incredible ability to recite the 16 wide receivers drafted ahead of him, and his daily post-practice routine of catching 202 passes off the JUGS machine.

While an official air date has not been announced, if the new series follows the pattern of its predecessor, fans can anticipate it to hit Netflix screens in the summer of 2024. Until then, viewers can prepare to be captivated the inspiring and captivating journey of Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Amon-Ra St. Brown?

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in the NFL. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has quickly risen to become a prominent player on the Lions’ roster.

2. What is the Netflix series “Quarterback” about?

“Quarterback” is a documentary series on Netflix that provides behind-the-scenes access to the lives of NFL quarterbacks. The series focuses on their experiences both on and off the field, giving viewers a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs of playing the quarterback position in the NFL.

3. When will the new season of “Quarterback” featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown be released?

An official release date for the new season of “Quarterback” featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown has not been announced. However, if the series follows the pattern of the previous season, it is likely to air in the summer of 2024.