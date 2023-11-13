Lions Media Strikes Back with Brilliant Response to Chargers Schedule Video

The Los Angeles Chargers are known for their brilliant offseason schedule release videos, and this year was no exception. However, little did they know that their video would set the stage for a brilliant counter-attack the Detroit Lions media team.

In their video, the Chargers took subtle jabs at their upcoming opponents, including the Detroit Lions. But it was one particular line that caught the attention of the Lions media team: “On behalf of Questionable Draft Picks (MI).” This cheeky reference didn’t go unnoticed.

Fast forward to Week 10, where the Lions faced off against the Chargers. In a stunning turn of events, the Lions managed to secure a victory with some outstanding performances from their rookies. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for an impressive 77 yards and scored two touchdowns, Jack Campbell made 5 tackles, Sam LaPorta made critical receptions to set up the game-winning field goal, and Brian Branch contributed with 4 tackles. It was a triumph for the Lions’ young talent.

With this victory in hand, the Lions media team took to social media to deliver their counter-punch. The response was nothing short of brilliant. In their post, the Lions showcased layers of cleverness, including an upgraded Lion mascot, a subtle reference to the “Chargers truther” sign, and an airplane towing a receipt in the sky. This playful and detailed response proved that the Lions media team was not one to be outdone.

The Lions media’s swift, smart, and petty retaliation was a testament to their wit and creativity. It showed that they were ready to match the Chargers blow for blow in the art of schedule release videos. This entertaining exchange between the two teams added an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming matchup and left fans eagerly awaiting future interactions between the media teams.

