Former England Football Star Jill Scott Opens Up About Sexist Online Trolls

Former England football star, Jill Scott, has bravely spoken out about the sexist online abuse she receives from trolls on social media. Scott, who appeared as a pundit in England’s Men’s Euros Qualifying match against Italy, revealed on the TV programme Loose Women that she regularly receives hateful remarks questioning her credentials as a commentator on men’s sports.

Despite Scott’s impressive achievements in football, including winning the Euro title last year, she continues to face cynical messages from individuals who believe she is not qualified to talk about men’s football. However, Scott firmly believes that football is football, regardless of gender, and feels that her expertise and experience should be recognized and valued.

The issue of sexism in football commentary is not unique to Scott. Many women who commentate on men’s sports face similar criticism and discrimination. The progress made towards inclusivity and gender equality in the men’s game is evident, but incidents like Scott’s and the controversies surrounding the Spanish women’s team after their Women’s World Cup win highlight the work that still needs to be done.

Scott acknowledges that social media, particularly platforms like Twitter, can be breeding grounds for negativity, but she tries her best to stay away from it. She compares the online abuse she receives to the taunts and jeers she faced as a young girl playing football alongside boys. Scott’s resilience and determination have shone through in her football career, and her ability to rise above the hateful comments is a testament to her strength.

In addition to her football career, Scott gained further recognition being crowned the “Queen of the Jungle” after winning the 2022 season of “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.” Her success both on and off the field serves as an inspiration to aspiring female footballers and women breaking barriers in sports commentary.

