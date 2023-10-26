Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo Enjoy Dinner with David and Victoria Beckham After the MLS Season

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently had a delightful dinner with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, marking a friendship that seems to have developed after Messi’s move to the MLS. Victoria Beckham shared images of the evening on her Instagram account, where she also included pictures of ex-Barcelona star Sergio Busquets and his partner Elena Galera. The former Spain international decided to join Inter Miami after Messi’s transfer.

The dinner took place after Inter Miami completed their regular season. Their final match against Charlotte FC ended in a disappointing 1-0 loss. Despite the inclusion of several European stars, including Messi and his former Barcelona teammates Busquets and Jordi Alba, the team fell short of qualifying for the playoffs.

While Messi and his team may have faced disappointment on the field, his friendship with the Beckhams continues to thrive. This isn’t the first time that Antonela and Victoria have been spotted together. They were recently seen at an event showcasing the latest collections model and designer Isabela Rangel Grutman. Both women are known for their impressive social media presence, and they seem to enjoy spending time together even after the conclusion of the football season for Inter Miami.

FAQs:

Q: Why did Lionel Messi join Inter Miami?

A: Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer after leaving Barcelona.

Q: Did Inter Miami make it to the MLS playoffs?

A: Unfortunately, Inter Miami did not make it to the MLS playoffs and finished 14th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Q: Who did Inter Miami play in their post-season fixtures?

A: Inter Miami traveled to China for post-season fixtures and faced Chinese Super League sides Qingdao Hainiu FC and Chengdu Rongcheng.