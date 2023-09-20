The Heartwarming WhatsApp Profile Picture of Lionel Messi Revealed

Fans of Lionel Messi, the acclaimed footballer, were recently given a rare glimpse into his private life through a revelation made his nephew, Tomas Messi. During an interview, Tomas shared some intriguing information about his famous uncle, particularly about the photo he has chosen as his WhatsApp profile picture.

Rather than immediately disclosing the image, Tomas built anticipation engaging the audience and hosts in a guessing game. People were left wondering what kind of photo the renowned Inter Miami captain would choose to represent himself in instant messaging.

Finally, the suspense was lifted as Tomas revealed that Lionel Messi’s profile picture is a heartwarming family photograph. The picture was taken during the Qatar 2022 World Cup and captures a beautiful moment of celebration on the pitch.

In the photo, Messi is seen with his beloved wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo. What makes the image even more special is that Messi is holding the “Best Player of the World Cup” trophy on his legs.

This WhatsApp profile picture showcases Messi’s love for his family and highlights his extraordinary achievements in soccer. It captures a moment of pure happiness, reflecting the pride and satisfaction he felt after winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Lionel Messi is not only a footballing legend but also an adored global icon. His fans are always eager for glimpses into his personal life, and this revelation allows them to see the family man and the joy he experiences outside of the football pitch.

