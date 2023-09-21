The Heartwarming WhatsApp Photo that Reveals Messi’s Family Moment and World Cup Triumph

Lionel Messi, the world-renowned footballer, always garners a frenzied reaction from his legion of fans with every move he makes. Recently, a photo on his WhatsApp profile caused shockwaves throughout the football world. Gaining access to Messi’s personal phone number is no small feat, but being on the contact list of the world’s finest footballer is an even greater accomplishment. It grants an exclusive gateway into the private world of the Argentine maestro.

The mystery behind this particular WhatsApp photo was unveiled Tomas Messi, Lionel Messi’s nephew and the son of his second brother, Matías. During an interview with ABITARE Comunicaciones, Tomas playfully teased the hosts, allowing them to speculate about the image on Messi’s profile. The photo in question captured a heartwarming family moment that took place on the pitch, celebrating Argentina’s triumphant victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In the snapshot, Messi is surrounded his adoring family: his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo. Amidst the joyous atmosphere, Messi cradles the trophy for “Best Player of the World Cup,” serving as a poignant reminder of his crowning achievement. This image holds a deep symbolism for Messi, representing the culmination of years of relentless effort and the overcoming of past final losses.

As Messi begins his journey with Inter Miami, fans around the globe hold onto the hope of witnessing him defend his World Cup title with the Albiceleste at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, his new home. While WhatsApp provides a glimpse into Messi’s personal world, his true legacy is being written on the football pitch, where his unwavering commitment and dedication to the sport continue to shine.

Sources: ABITARE Comunicaciones