Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, is set to have his iconic number 10 jersey retired for life the Argentine Football Association (AFA). The AFA president, Claudio Tapia, recently made the announcement, stating that it is the least they can do to honor Messi’s extraordinary contributions to the national team.

Messi’s journey with the Argentina national team has been filled with triumph and records. He played a pivotal role in ending Argentina’s 35-year World Cup drought, contributing to their victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. Throughout his international career, Messi has scored an impressive 106 goals in 180 appearances, solidifying his place as an Argentine legend.

For many years, Messi faced the challenge of translating his incredible success at club level to the international stage. Despite winning an Olympic gold medal in 2008, he struggled to secure global glory with Argentina. However, all that changed in 2021 when Messi led his team to victory in the Copa America, their first major title since 1993.

Looking ahead, Messi is now focusing on his stint in the MLS with Inter Miami, where he aims to reignite the league with his mesmerizing performances. However, his commitment to the national team remains unwavering. As the Argentinian captain, Messi will be absent from Inter Miami for seven matches during his international duties. This further emphasizes the significance of his jersey retirement the AFA.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s impact on Argentine football is unparalleled. With the retirement of his number 10 jersey, he will forever be remembered as a symbol of excellence and inspiration for future generations of footballers.