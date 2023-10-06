Lionel Messi Set to Return for Inter Miami’s Match Against Cincinnati

Inter Miami fans can rejoice as superstar Lionel Messi is set to make his return to the team’s lineup. After missing five out of the last six matches due to fatigue and a subsequent hamstring injury, Messi trained with the team on Friday and is expected to play against Cincinnati on Saturday night. The team hinted at his return through a social media post that said, “Nos vemos mañana” or “see you tomorrow,” accompanied a photo of Messi.

If Messi takes the field, it may be his final home appearance for Inter Miami this season. The 36-year-old joined the team in July after signing a 2 1/2-year contract worth approximately $150 million. However, Inter Miami currently faces a challenging task of making it to the Major League Soccer playoffs, as they are five points behind Montreal for the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference, with only three games remaining.

Following the match against Cincinnati, Inter Miami has two games left, both against Charlotte. However, Messi’s availability for the October 18 game seems doubtful as he has been called up Argentina for World Cup qualifying matches against Paraguay on October 12 and Peru on October 17. If Inter Miami is eliminated from playoff contention that point, there is a possibility that Messi may not play in the final game against Charlotte.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has been instrumental in the team’s success. He has scored 11 goals in 12 matches, and when he is on the field, Inter Miami has outscored opponents 29-12. In contrast, they have been outscored 15-14 in the six matches without Messi.

Fans eagerly await Messi’s return, hoping that his presence will boost Inter Miami’s chances of securing a playoff spot and adding to their victorious season.

