Is Messi’s Unfollowing a Sign of Discord?

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho’s public love for Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have cost him the follow of his international teammate, Lionel Messi. Despite being teammates for Argentina, Messi has yet to follow Garnacho back on Instagram, apparently due to Garnacho’s unabashed admiration for Ronaldo.

According to former Man United legend Rio Ferdinand, Garnacho revealed to him that Messi unfollowed him because of his public preference for Ronaldo. Ferdinand commended Garnacho for his fearless attitude, stating that he likes how Garnacho doesn’t care about expressing his love for Ronaldo. In fact, Garnacho boldly proclaimed that Ronaldo is the greatest of all time, even when he’s playing alongside Messi in the Argentina squad.

The 19-year-old Garnacho recently made headlines for scoring one of the greatest goals in Premier League history, a remarkable bicycle kick in United’s victory over Everton. His celebration, which mimicked Ronaldo’s famous “Siu” shout, was a clear nod to his idol. The goal even prompted Ferdinand to compare it favorably to Wayne Rooney’s iconic bicycle kick in the Manchester derby back in 2011.

While Garnacho’s admiration for Ronaldo is apparent, it remains to be seen whether he will continue using Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration in the future. The teenager had the opportunity to play alongside his idol when Ronaldo returned to Manchester in 2021, and their bond clearly made a lasting impression on Garnacho.

The fact that Messi has yet to reciprocate Garnacho’s follow on Instagram raises questions about the relationship between the two Argentine stars. Is there an underlying discord between them? Or is it simply a matter of personal preference? Only time will tell if their social media interactions reflect any deeper tensions. In the meantime, fans can continue to appreciate Garnacho’s football prowess and his unabashed admiration for Ronaldo, the player he considers the greatest of all time.