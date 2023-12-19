Lionel Messi Continues to Make Waves Post-World Cup Win

An event that marked a turning point in Lionel Messi’s career – Argentina’s World Cup victory over France in December 2022 – is now being celebrated one year later. Messi took to Instagram to share a series of photos commemorating the milestone, expressing his gratitude for the unforgettable memories from that time. The soccer star’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, also joined the celebration posting a heartfelt message.

Since that historic victory, much has changed for Messi. He earned his eighth Ballon d’Or award for his outstanding performance in the World Cup. In addition, he made a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where he played a crucial role in securing the club’s first championship in the Leagues Cup.

Looking ahead, fans can anticipate an exciting matchup between Messi and his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in an international match in Saudi Arabia early next year. Messi’s team, Inter Miami, will also embark on a worldwide preseason tour in 2024, playing matches in El Salvador, China, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

Furthermore, Apple TV+ has announced a new documentary series titled “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.” Set to premiere globally on February 21, 2024, the four-part series will delve into Messi’s journey with the Argentina national football team and his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

Even outside the realm of soccer, Messi’s influence continues to be recognized. Recently, he was named the 2023 Athlete of the Year TIME, with a nod to his contribution in accelerating the growth of soccer in the United States. As the country prepares to host events like the Copa America in 2024, the Club World Cup in 2025, and the World Cup in 2026, Messi’s impact is expected to be instrumental.

While the question of Messi’s future in international tournaments remains uncertain, with retirement looming, the Argentine player is taking his time before making a decision. Despite discussions and speculations, his coach, Lionel Scaloni, has stated that the door will always be open for Messi to represent Argentina once again.

As fans reflect on the anniversary of Argentina’s World Cup victory, the impact and legacy of Lionel Messi continue to evolve, leaving an indelible mark on the world of soccer.