LinkieBuy Joins Tencent Smart Retail’s “Thousand Domains Program” to Drive Global Digital Operations

LinkieBuy, a subsidiary of Xingyun Group, has recently announced its participation in the innovative “Thousand Domains Program” Tencent Smart Retail, which marks its official integration into Tencent’s smart ecosystem of retail service providers. This strategic collaboration will enable LinkieBuy to leverage Tencent’s smart retail digital strategy, digital applications, and digital infrastructure to drive the digital transformation of the retail industry.

With a strong focus on consumer-centricity, LinkieBuy aims to assist brands and retailers in establishing comprehensive global digital operations integrating online and offline scenarios, merging public and private domains, and combining products and services. By harnessing Tencent’s expertise and resources, LinkieBuy expects to deepen the digital transformation of the retail industry, enhancing operational efficiency and driving business growth.

LinkieBuy’s partnership with Tencent is not new; it has been a significant player in Tencent’s ecosystem through collaborations in various areas, including WeChat Mini Program and WeChat Pay. Moreover, the company has served numerous overseas retail customers leveraging Corporate WeChat for private domain operations. By joining the “Thousand Domains Program,” LinkieBuy solidifies its collaboration with Tencent Smart Retail, unlocking further opportunities for cooperation in the realm of digital retail.

As a leading digital operation solution service provider, LinkieBuy specializes in integrating online and offline scenarios to offer a comprehensive suite of digital solutions. These solutions range from SaaS shopping mall construction, payment and system API integration, e-commerce agency operations, brand communication, customer acquisition, CRM customer management, private domain operations, to offline warehousing, logistics supply chain, traffic attraction, and store member management. Through these offerings, LinkieBuy brings about a holistic upgrade in operational efficiency and order transaction volume for brands and retailers.

Over the years, LinkieBuy has garnered extensive experience in digital operations serving renowned retail companies such as BIGC from Thailand, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store from Japan, and Seibu Department Store. Its expertise in the field positions LinkieBuy as a trusted partner for retail digitization and global digital management. Going forward, the collaboration with Tencent Smart Retail will enable LinkieBuy to provide even more tailored digital operation solutions for brands and retailers worldwide.

