New Ways to Thrive in the Age of AI

Amidst the growing concern over artificial intelligence (AI) taking over jobs, employees are proactively adapting their career strategies targeting job postings that mention AI. According to LinkedIn’s research, job listings that include references to AI or Generative AI have experienced a 17% increase in applications compared to those that do not mention AI.

This trend showcases the savviness of candidates who recognize the potential of AI in shaping future opportunities. Erin Scruggs, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at LinkedIn, emphasizes the importance of companies highlighting their AI initiatives in job ads, even if the advertised position is not directly involved in the company’s AI plans. Failure to do so could result in the loss of top talent.

LinkedIn’s findings extend beyond a single language or region, drawing data from job postings in English, Spanish, French, Japanese, Dutch, Italian, German, Portuguese, Turkish, and Chinese. This suggests that the preference for AI-related job postings is a global phenomenon.

Joining the AI Bandwagon: A Must for Career Survival

The rush to embrace AI is a response to growing apprehension that automation will lead to the elimination of millions of jobs. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently warned that AI will eventually render employment obsolete, leaving individuals with jobs solely for personal fulfillment. Such a prospect raises questions about people’s comfort levels with the idea.

Goldman Sachs, the investment bank, has estimated that AI could potentially replace 300 million full-time jobs worldwide in the near future. IBM’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, predicts that repetitive white-collar jobs will be the first to be automated. However, he assures that job displacement does not equate to unemployment, citing the internet’s creation of new professions such as web designers.

Yishan Wong, former CEO of Reddit, advises individuals concerned about job security to consider venturing into the AI industry. Contrary to popular belief, one does not necessarily require extensive technical skills to contribute meaningfully to AI development. According to Wong, non-technical individuals can create valuable applications in AI, thanks to the leverage provided the technology.

The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, echoes this sentiment stating that AI will generate jobs. However, he cautions that while AI might not replace humans directly, individuals could lose their jobs to another person utilizing AI technology.

Leaders in various industries appear to agree on the transformative nature of AI. Rob Thomas, IBM’s Chief Commercial Officer, asserts that managers who leverage AI will replace those who do not. Economist Richard Baldwin further emphasizes that AI itself will not take jobs, but rather it is individuals using AI who will disrupt traditional roles.

In this era of technological advancement, the findings from LinkedIn’s research highlight the need for professionals to adapt and embrace AI. Rather than being overshadowed AI, individuals can position themselves for success leveraging its capabilities and actively contributing to the industry.

FAQ

Q: Why are employees applying for jobs that mention AI?

A: Employees are proactively targeting job listings that mention AI because they recognize the potential for future opportunities and want to align their skills with the demands of the market.

Q: What are the risks for companies that do not include AI plans in their job ads?

A: Companies that fail to include their AI plans in job ads risk losing top talent who are specifically seeking opportunities in AI-related fields.

Q: Will AI completely replace human jobs?

A: While AI has the potential to automate certain roles, it is more likely that individuals will be replaced or disrupted other humans utilizing AI technology, rather than AI itself directly replacing jobs.