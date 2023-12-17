Accounting: More Than Meets the Eye

Accounting, often considered a dull profession, is actually full of growth potential and social opportunities, according to young professional Genevieve Bush. Despite common misconceptions, accounting offers a range of career opportunities and professional development, making it one of LinkedIn’s top five jobs for graduates. The interest in accounting careers is evident as top accounting firms like KPMG and Deloitte increase their graduate intake.

With 877 recruits joining KPMG this year, the professional services giant is expanding its pool of young talent. Deloitte also saw an increase in their graduate intake, while PwC and EY Australia made slight adjustments. However, the overall number of new graduates in accounting decreased slightly from the previous year.

Besides accounting, the top five jobs for graduates listed on LinkedIn include software engineers, entry-level legal roles, registered nurses, and occupational therapists. All of these fields experienced significant growth in hiring activity among bachelor’s degree holders.

According to Julian McPherson, KPMG Australia’s national managing partner of audit and assurance, an accounting career provides unique access and insight into various businesses, which is invaluable for young professionals. Additionally, audit and accounting roles allow graduates to develop skills like project management, problem-solving, decision-making, and effective communication. These roles also offer opportunities to work with modern technologies like artificial intelligence and provide a sense of purpose.

One such graduate, Genevieve Bush, is excited about the possibility of a secondment overseas and hopes to combine her accounting background with her passion for sports. Accounting graduates typically earn about $65,000 a year when they first enter the profession. While this may be lower than some other fields like software engineering, law, nursing, or occupational therapy, it provides a solid foundation for career growth.

Aspiring accountants looking for opportunities should reach out to former teachers and classmates and publicize their job search, as these connections can provide valuable support and insights. With their fresh knowledge and unique perspective, recent graduates have a valuable contribution to make in the workplace.

In conclusion, accounting offers more than meets the eye, with ample opportunities for growth, career development, and social engagement. Graduates interested in accounting should consider the valuable skills and experiences it offers, as well as the chance to make a meaningful impact in the business world.