LinkedIn Announces Second Round of Layoffs Amid Slowing Revenue Growth

LinkedIn, owned Microsoft Corp., has announced that it will be laying off 668 employees in its engineering, talent, and finance teams. This is the second round of job cuts this year for the social media network for professionals, as it faces slowing revenue growth.

The job cuts, affecting over 3% of the company’s 20,000-strong workforce, reflect the uncertain economic outlook in the technology sector. The industry has already seen tens of thousands of job losses this year.

While these layoffs are taking place, LinkedIn assures that it is still investing in strategic priorities for its future and ensuring value for its members and customers. The company generates revenue through ad sales and subscriptions to recruiting and sales professionals who use the platform for candidate searching.

LinkedIn’s recent financial results have shown a slowdown in revenue growth. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023, the company experienced a 5% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

Microsoft has attributed this slowdown to a decline in advertising spending and a decrease in hiring. However, despite these challenges, LinkedIn continues to add new members to its community, which currently stands at 950 million.

Earlier this year, in May, LinkedIn made the decision to cut 716 jobs across its sales, operations, and support teams in order to streamline operations and improve decision-making processes.

