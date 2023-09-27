LinkedIn Introduces Accessibility Upgrade with Microsoft’s Immersive Reader

LinkedIn has announced a major accessibility upgrade in collaboration with Microsoft, providing users with improved tools to enhance their experience on the platform. As a recognition of Dyslexia Awareness Month and National Disability Employment Awareness Month, LinkedIn is integrating Microsoft’s Immersive Reader into its website.

This integration aims to address the challenges faced individuals with learning differences or disabilities when accessing and digesting content on websites. The Immersive Reader icon will now appear in all articles and newsletters on LinkedIn, offering a range of accessibility features.

One notable feature is the text-to-speech aid, which accurately pronounces and enunciates words, benefiting those who struggle with reading or have dyslexia. Additionally, a helpful feature called Content Isolation extracts only the essential text from a page, displaying it on a plain background to improve focus. Users can also personalize the appearance of the text adjusting colors, fonts, and sizes.

Although similar technology has been used in other Microsoft services and platforms, its integration into a social media site like LinkedIn is groundbreaking. This upgrade aligns with LinkedIn’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring a more equitable experience for individuals with learning differences or disabilities.

With this accessibility upgrade, LinkedIn users can enjoy a more user-friendly and inclusive environment for networking, job hunting, and content consumption. The integration of Microsoft’s Immersive Reader marks a significant step towards enhancing accessibility on the platform.

