New Update Divides LinkedIn Users: Mixed Reactions to the ‘Grow’ and ‘Catch Up’ Categories

LinkedIn recently made a significant adjustment to its platform dividing the ‘My Network’ button into two distinct categories: ‘Grow’ and ‘Catch Up’. This restructuring aimed to enhance the user experience providing more focused content. However, this update has sparked a range of emotions among LinkedIn members.

Some users have found the new update to be useless and have expressed their desire to pause the notifications. Specifically, the “Catch Up” notifications in the LinkedIn iOS app’s ‘My Network’ area have drawn criticism for being invasive. With around 10 notifications per hour, users have sought ways to mute or turn off these notifications, with some even considering deleting the app altogether.

Other users have voiced their dissatisfaction with the “help them hire for…” function and have expressed frustration at being unable to block or turn off this specific message. This has led to some users deactivating the app and seeking updates on the removal of this feature.

On the other hand, there are also users who have had a positive experience with the new update and find it enjoyable. The mixed reactions from the LinkedIn community highlight the importance of user customization and notification control in ensuring user satisfaction on social media platforms.

It remains to be seen how this update will impact LinkedIn’s user base, as well as how the platform will respond to user feedback. In the ever-changing landscape of social media, maintaining a balance between streamlining content and empowering users with control over their notifications is crucial.

