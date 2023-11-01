LinkedIn Unveils AI-Powered Job Coach for Premium Subscribers

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, is taking a step further in assisting job seekers with its new AI-powered job coach feature. This innovative perk, exclusive to premium subscribers, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and LinkedIn’s extensive user data to help individuals find, research, and apply for relevant job roles. With LinkedIn recently celebrating its milestone of reaching 1 billion members, the company believes that investing in AI-driven features is essential to cater to their growing user base.

The introduction of AI features for premium subscribers is not new for LinkedIn. In the past, the platform introduced generative AI to enhance profile descriptions and messages directed towards hiring managers. However, the newly launched job coach exemplifies LinkedIn’s commitment to providing its users with a personalized and unique experience.

The standout feature of the AI job coach is the ability to offer users AI-generated insights alongside each job posting. By analyzing the contents of a user’s LinkedIn profile, the tool provides an overview of lengthy job descriptions and assesses whether the role is a good fit. Additionally, the job coach offers guidance on which work experiences to highlight in applications and provides tips on optimizing one’s LinkedIn profile to attract potential recruiters.

Unlike generic AI services, LinkedIn’s job coach benefits from the platform’s extensive career data. LinkedIn’s product manager, Rohan Rajiv, emphasizes that the feature’s unparalleled personalization stems from both generative AI and the comprehensive datasets available. Users can rely on their own profiles and connections, combined with LinkedIn’s data, to gain a competitive edge in their job search.

Currently in its beta phase, the AI job coach is accessible to a limited number of LinkedIn Premium subscribers. Nevertheless, LinkedIn aims to make AI an integral part of their service in the future, as expressed Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen in a recent blog post. It is an exciting beginning towards leveraging the power of AI and revolutionizing the way individuals approach their career decisions.

