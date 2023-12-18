The Impact of LinkedIn on Professional Confidence

New research conducted the University of Edinburgh has found that using professional social networking sites like LinkedIn can have a negative impact on professional confidence. The study, published in the journal Psychology and Marketing, revealed that interacting with the platform led to feelings of self-doubt and imposter syndrome.

Imposter syndrome is characterized feelings of inadequacy and a fear of being exposed as a fraud, which can lead to anxiety and depressive thoughts. The research revealed that individuals experienced a lack of professional confidence both when browsing other people’s posts and when sharing their achievements on LinkedIn.

According to Dr. Ben Marder from the University of Edinburgh’s Business School, even simple actions like scrolling through the newsfeed or posting an accomplishment can trigger a reflection on one’s professional identity, fueling imposter thoughts.

The study involved 506 participants, all of whom possessed at least a Bachelor’s degree and had an average age of 36. The researchers conducted two separate tests to assess the effects of LinkedIn. The first test analyzed the impact of browsing through other users’ posts, while the second test focused on how individuals felt after posting their achievements.

The findings revealed that reading other people’s posts on LinkedIn had a slight yet significant correlation with experiencing imposter syndrome, in comparison to those who did not read such posts. Furthermore, posting on LinkedIn was significantly associated with imposter syndrome, even after accounting for other potential influences.

While LinkedIn offers various benefits such as career opportunities, professional connections, and access to industry-related knowledge and resources, this research sheds light on the potential negative consequence of using social media platforms like LinkedIn. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of the impact on their well-being and take steps to mitigate feelings of self-doubt and imposter syndrome.

In conclusion, while LinkedIn can be a valuable tool for professional networking, it is important to navigate the platform mindfully and prioritize mental well-being when using it.