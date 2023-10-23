The LinkedInization of Government: The Influence of LinkedIn on Business Culture and Leadership

Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister, stands out as the first LinkedIn-native leader in history. Sunak represents a generation and work culture that embraced the platform for self-promotion and personal branding. However, LinkedIn’s influence on business culture is not necessarily a positive development.

Upon exploring LinkedIn, one finds a consultant class with seemingly little productive work. The platform is populated with pretentious and self-regarding job titles, such as “Blue Sky Thinkers” and “Creative Visionaries.” This culture of self-promotion has spilled over into politics, with former poseurs and networkers finding positions within governmental bodies.

One vivid example is the upcoming AI Safety Summit hosted Sunak. Despite the potential for meaningful discussions on regulating new technologies, the event seems to have turned into a networking opportunity for a select few who share the same views. Attention has shifted away from the current challenges of today’s generative AI, instead focusing on speculative science fiction scenarios.

Critics, including AI heavyweights and business leaders, have voiced their criticisms of this LinkedIn-driven agenda. The Treasury has also succumbed to the LinkedIn Syndrome, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt displaying an overly enthusiastic attitude towards Silicon Valley venture capitalists like Marc Andreessen.

Furthermore, Andreessen’s advocacy for web3, a concept that bases critical infrastructure on cryptocurrency, raises concerns. While the Conservative Party conference saw renewed lobbying from crypto firms, skepticism regarding the sector remains.

This LinkedInization of government and business culture has historical precedents, such as the appointment of an ambassador to a road feature and attempts to revolutionize Whitehall with web designers. However, it is crucial to remember that LinkedIn is not reflective of real-world accomplishments and expertise.

The elevation of smooth networkers and self-promoters may come at a cost for leaders like Sunak, who may neglect the needs and concerns of the general public.

Sources: None