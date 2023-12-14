LinkedIn Settles Lawsuit with Employees for $6.75 Million

LinkedIn Corp. has reached a settlement in a lawsuit with its employees, agreeing to pay $6.75 million to over 17,000 current and former employees. The settlement was approved Judge Edward J. Davila of the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit alleged that the company’s 401(k) plan fiduciaries failed to adequately monitor investments, violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Instead of using “imprudent investments” and incurring unreasonable expenses, the plaintiffs’ experts argued that the company should have chosen more suitable alternatives that were readily available. The damages were estimated to be between $3.9 million and $15.9 million over the six-year class period.

The settlement not only compensates the affected employees, but it also serves as a reminder to companies about the importance of actively monitoring their 401(k) plans to safeguard the interests of their employees. Employers have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of their plan participants and ensure that their investment options are appropriate and cost-effective.

LinkedIn’s willingness to settle this lawsuit demonstrates their commitment to resolving the dispute and mitigating any potential harm caused to their employees. By doing so, they avoid a lengthy and costly legal battle, which could have tarnished their reputation and distracted them from their core business objectives.

This settlement should serve as a wake-up call to other companies that may be neglecting their fiduciary responsibilities when it comes to retirement plans. Employees should feel confident that their employers are acting in their best interests, and employers should take proactive steps to fulfill their fiduciary obligations.

In conclusion, LinkedIn’s settlement of $6.75 million with its employees highlights the need for companies to properly monitor their investments and fulfill their fiduciary duties in managing retirement plans. This serves as a reminder that employees’ interests should be a priority, and companies should take the necessary steps to ensure their retirement plans are both responsible and beneficial for their employees.