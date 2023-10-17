LinkedIn Announces Another Round of Layoffs

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, has recently announced a new round of layoffs, resulting in 668 employees losing their jobs, which accounts for 3% of the company’s workforce. This decision comes as a result of slower revenue growth, prompting the business social network to apply cost-cutting measures. The layoffs primarily impact teams responsible for recruitment and selection, finance, and network development.

This is the second reorganization within the year for LinkedIn, with the previous one occurring in May when the company laid off 716 employees. Currently, LinkedIn employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide.

LinkedIn heavily relies on advertising as a significant source of revenue. Additionally, the company offers paid subscriptions to active network users. However, due to the economic slowdown, advertisement spending has declined, resulting in less active usage recruiters and advertisers.

As a subsidiary of Microsoft, LinkedIn’s layoffs come after its parent company eliminated 10,000 jobs in January, which accounted for 5% of its global workforce. Similarly, other tech companies such as Meta (formerly Facebook), Alphabet (Google), and Amazon have also made significant job cuts in recent months, primarily driven reduced advertisement revenue.

LinkedIn’s decision to reorganize and downsize underscores the challenges faced tech companies during the economic downturn. The company will likely continue to explore new strategies to adapt and remain competitive within the evolving business landscape.

