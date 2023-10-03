LinkedIn to Add AI-Powered Features for Recruiters and Marketers

LinkedIn has announced its plans to introduce new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features that will revolutionize the way recruiters find suitable candidates for job vacancies. By leveraging natural language processing, these AI features will enable recruiters to ask questions in plain language and receive relevant candidate suggestions based on their queries.

Currently, recruiters on LinkedIn have to rely on filters, keywords, and other search engine techniques to manually search for potential candidates in the platform’s vast database. As a majority of LinkedIn’s 950 million members do not pay for subscriptions, the company generates revenue charging recruiters and marketing professionals for accessing its data.

To enhance the recruiting process, LinkedIn has integrated technology from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. With this new integration, recruiters can now ask questions in a conversational manner, and the AI-powered system will respond with prompt queries to refine the search results. For example, a recruiter’s natural query such as “I want to hire a software developer with 10 years of experience in Minneapolis” will be translated into language that LinkedIn’s database can comprehend. The AI system can then ask further questions to narrow down the search and provide better matching options.

LinkedIn’s chief executive, Ryan Roslansky, emphasized that the aim is to focus on hiring individuals who possess the necessary skills for a given job, rather than solely considering factors like prestigious educational backgrounds or previous employment at renowned companies. By broadening the criteria to include skills-based matching, LinkedIn aims to present thousands of potential candidates for recruiters to consider, ultimately making the hiring process more effective and inclusive.

In addition to these AI-powered features for recruiters, LinkedIn is also introducing AI tools for sales professionals. These tools will enable marketers to create targeted ad campaigns for business-to-business products and services that will run on the LinkedIn platform. The company has no plans to charge extra for the new AI features, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing user experiences and providing valuable services.

Overall, LinkedIn’s integration of AI-powered features signifies a significant leap forward in revolutionizing recruitment and marketing processes, streamlining the search for top talent and driving more successful marketing campaigns.

Sources:

– Reuters: [source]

– LinkedIn Blog: [source]