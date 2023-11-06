Is the “Open to Work” Badge on LinkedIn Really Desperate?

LinkedIn, the popular career platform, records an impressive statistic: Every second, there are 117 job seeking contacts made on the platform. To stand out from the crowd, LinkedIn offers some advice. Firstly, update your profile to ensure that your professional experiences are clearly presented. Secondly, use Featured Links to showcase examples of your work. And thirdly, utilize the badges next to your profile picture to communicate your professional expectations.

However, some HR experts view the third tip in a critical light. According to former Google recruiter Nolan Church, the “Open to Work” symbol is the biggest red flag on LinkedIn when it comes to what job seekers should not do. Church explains that displaying this badge, candidates signal to hiring managers that they are willing to accept any job, regardless of the employer. To recruiters, this can come across as desperate.

Church further explains that recruiters want to feel that potential employees truly want to work for their company and not just any company. Ultimately, recruiters believe that the best candidates are not actively looking for a job and need to be enticed. These individuals are always open to having conversations and exploring new opportunities.

[Source: LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/)

FAQ

1. Is displaying the “Open to Work” badge on LinkedIn a good idea?

A: While some experts believe it may come across as desperate, displaying the badge can also signal to recruiters and hiring managers that you are actively seeking new opportunities.

2. How can I make my LinkedIn profile stand out?

A: To make your profile stand out, update it with clear and concise information about your professional experiences, use Featured Links to showcase your work, and make use of badges to communicate your professional expectations.

3. Are the best candidates always those who are not actively looking for a job?

A: Recruiters often believe that the best candidates are those who are not actively looking for a job. However, this does not mean that actively seeking candidates cannot also be highly qualified and desirable for a position.