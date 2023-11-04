Is the “Open to Work” badge on LinkedIn desperate, as stated a former Googler?

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, sees 117 job-seeking contacts made every second, according to the company itself. To stand out from the crowd, LinkedIn provides some advice. First, update your profile to ensure your professional experiences are easily understandable. Second, utilize featured links to showcase examples of your work. And third, use the badges next to your profile photo to communicate your professional expectations.

However, some experts question the effectiveness of the last tip. Nolan Church, a former Google recruiter, told CNBC that the “Open to Work” badge is the biggest red flag on LinkedIn when it comes to what job seekers shouldn’t do. According to Church, this badge signals to hiring managers that candidates would accept any job offer, regardless of the company or position. “For a hiring manager, it appears to be pure desperation,” Church commented.

Recruiters want to feel that potential employees genuinely want to work for their company and not just any company, Church explained. Ultimately, recruiters believe that the best candidates are not actively seeking jobs; they see the need to entice them. These individuals are always open to new opportunities but not necessarily desperate for them.

