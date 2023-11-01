LinkedIn Utilizes AI to Revolutionize Job Search

LinkedIn, the leading professional networking platform, is taking a groundbreaking approach to job searching incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its services. In a bid to enhance user experience and assist job seekers in securing their dream positions, LinkedIn has introduced an AI-powered “job seeker coach.”

Exclusive to premium subscribers, the beta test of this innovative tool allows users to engage with a chatbot that offers expert guidance throughout the job application process. By selecting from a list of pre-determined questions, such as “Am I a good fit for this job?” and “How can I best position myself for this job?” users can receive personalized advice tailored to their specific circumstances.

The job seeker coach analyzes the users’ inquiries and dispenses valuable recommendations. It assesses whether the user should apply for a job, provides insights on how to enhance qualifications, and highlights any potential gaps in their resume that might hinder their application’s success.

To ensure a seamless and efficient experience, LinkedIn’s vice president of product engineering, Erran Berger, explained the extensive backend development required to enable instantaneous responses: “When you’re having these conversational experiences, sometimes it’s almost like search—you expect it to be instant. And so there’s real platform capabilities we had to develop to make that possible.”

LinkedIn’s bold venture into AI-powered job tools aligns with the platform’s recent achievement of reaching over one billion members. With more than 140 job applications submitted per second, LinkedIn’s chief product officer, Tomer Cohen, believes the integration of AI will significantly benefit premium subscribers. He affirms that users will observe a spike in job applications and can leverage AI-powered messaging suggestions to captivate the attention of hiring managers and recruiters.

While AI-powered job tools have faced scrutiny in the past for perpetuating biases, LinkedIn aims to address such concerns with thorough development and testing. The platform remains committed to providing an unbiased and inclusive user experience.

As part of Microsoft’s commitment to AI advancement, the company invested $10 billion in OpenAI’s technology earlier this year. This substantial investment further intensifies Microsoft’s competition with other prominent tech giants, including Google, Meta, and Apple.

LinkedIn’s introduction of an AI-powered job seeker coach marks a pivotal moment in the job search landscape. Embracing the power of AI, the platform empowers users with invaluable insights and guidance, revolutionizing the way professionals navigate their careers.

