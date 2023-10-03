New Trends in Personal Branding on LinkedIn

In recent months, there has been a noticeable shift in the way some influencers on LinkedIn are creating their personal brand. Self-portraits, or selfies, have become increasingly common among these influencers, with many using these images to accompany their posts on topics such as self-confidence and resilience. This new trend has left some wondering why this change has occurred and what it means for personal branding on LinkedIn.

According to Daniel Hopper, creator of LinkedIn Local and an expert in the field, this shift represents a significant change in the strategy for building a personal brand on LinkedIn. Hopper explains that scrolling through the LinkedIn feed now reveals an abundance of selfies, whereas in the past, the focus was on content with educational or value-providing intent. This change has sparked a debate over whether this shift represents narcissism or a lack of ideas among influencers.

While the use of selfies as content strategy may be driven a certain degree of narcissism, it is important to note that it is not exclusive to LinkedIn. Studies have shown that excessive use of selfies is associated with pathological narcissism and objectification of the body across various social media platforms. It seems that those who rely heavily on selfies may believe that their physical appearance will attract more likes and engagement than traditional posts.

LinkedIn, however, was never intended to be a social media platform focused on self-promotion. Until recently, posting once or twice a week was considered adequate for a successful content strategy on the platform. However, the fast-paced nature of other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok may be influencing the frequency and content choices on LinkedIn, pushing users to adopt a more rapid-fire approach.

Unfortunately, LinkedIn and its algorithm have been unable to curb the widespread use of selfies. While some relevant content is shared alongside selfies, these images often serve as a lazy alternative to generating new ideas and garnering more likes. Experts strongly discourage the use of selfies on LinkedIn as it undermines one’s personal brand and fails to attract a qualified audience.

Ultimately, LinkedIn is not just another social media platform; it is a professional network where employers and potential business partners seek qualified individuals. By posting selfies and using irrelevant hashtags, one risks damaging their personal image and alienating potential partners or future employers. It is important to maintain a connection between content and form on LinkedIn in order to build a meaningful and engaged audience.

Sources:

– Daniel Hopper, creator of LinkedIn Local and LinkedIn expert on Medium.com

– Study on the excessive use of selfies in social media published in 2020

– The Wise Marketer article on personal branding on LinkedIn