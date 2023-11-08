LinkedIn’s $6.75 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share

Have you ever been a part of LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan? If so, you have the chance to benefit from the social media app’s recent $6.75 million settlement case. However, time is running out, as you only have two days left to file a claim.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn agreed to pay the settlement to address accusations of mismanagement and failure to use the lowest-cost share class for many mutual funds in its 401(k) retirement plan. Active members of the plan will automatically qualify for the payout, but former members need to take action before the November 10 deadline.

The settlement arose from a lawsuit filed Douglas G. Baily, Jason J. Hayes, and Marianne Robinson, who alleged that LinkedIn’s retirement plan violated Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) laws. They claimed that excessive fees were charged, and substandard investment options were offered. The plaintiffs also highlighted conflicts of interest, as Fidelity, a third-party investment firm, served as both the recordkeeper and asset manager of the fund.

To make a claim for your share of the settlement, you need to fill out a Strategic Claims form. This form requires you to provide personal details such as your name, address, date of birth, and social security number. Additionally, you’ll be asked to select your preferred payment options and provide the necessary payment information.

While the final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for November 16, the deadline for making a claim is November 10. Don’t miss out on your share—act now to ensure you’re included in the settlement distribution.

FAQ

1. Who is eligible to make a claim?

If you were a member of LinkedIn’s 401(k) retirement plan between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020, you’re eligible to make a claim.

2. What if I’m currently enrolled in the plan?

If you’re currently enrolled in the plan and were active during the specified period, you don’t need to make a claim. You’ll automatically receive a deposit in your investment account.

3. How will the settlement amount be determined?

The amount each participant is entitled to will vary and will be determined based on their investment amount.

4. What happens if I miss the November 10 deadline?

If you fail to make a claim before the November 10 deadline, you risk missing out on your share of the settlement. Ensure you take action promptly to secure your payout.