The Impact of LinkedIn on Self-Doubt and Imposter Syndrome

Summary: New research suggests that using professional social networking sites like LinkedIn can lead to feelings of self-doubt and imposter syndrome. The study conducted researchers from the University of Edinburgh found that browsing other people’s posts and posting about personal achievements on LinkedIn was linked to experiences of imposter syndrome. The negative well-being effects of social media are not just due to comparison with others, but also stem from a belief that others think more highly of us than we think of ourselves. The study highlights the unwelcome side effects of social media platforms like LinkedIn.

Imposter syndrome, characterized a fear of being “found out,” has been linked to feelings of anxiety and depression. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh conducted a survey of 506 LinkedIn users and found that interacting with the site was associated with imposter syndrome. Both browsing other people’s posts and posting about personal achievements triggered reflections on professional identity, sparking imposter thoughts.

The study revealed that reading other people’s posts on LinkedIn had a small but significant association with experiencing imposter syndrome, when compared to not reading posts. Similarly, posting on the platform had a significant association with imposter syndrome, even when controlling for other factors. The research suggests that the negative impact of social media on well-being goes beyond comparison with others and extends to the belief that others perceive us more positively than we perceive ourselves.

While LinkedIn offers valuable career opportunities and industry-related knowledge, the study highlights the unintended consequences of using the platform. The findings indicate that professionals may experience self-doubt and imposter syndrome as a result of their interactions on LinkedIn.

Understanding the prevalence of imposter syndrome among professionals can have implications for staff development schemes. Knowing that others share similar experiences may help employees reduce negative emotions and develop a stronger sense of professional confidence. It is important for individuals to recognize the potential effects of using social media platforms like LinkedIn on their mental well-being and take steps to cultivate a healthy relationship with these sites.