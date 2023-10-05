LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Tools for Hiring and Learning

LinkedIn is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance the recruitment process and improve talent search. The platform has launched a pilot program called Recruiter 2024, which uses AI to assist recruiters in finding the ideal candidates. This feature allows recruiters to ask specific and detailed questions using natural language, making it easier to identify talented individuals.

The AI behind this function is developed LinkedIn and powered the technology of OpenAI, the company that owns ChatGPT. These advanced models help provide higher-quality candidate recommendations and a broader selection of talented professionals. Additionally, the tool can be used to create more effective job advertisement campaigns.

According to LinkedIn, business leaders are increasingly relying on their human resources (HR) and recruitment teams. Professionals in the industry believe that their role has become more strategic in the past year. Many organizations have started providing AI training to their employees, recognizing the importance of adapting to technology in the current work environment.

LinkedIn is not only enhancing job search with AI but also revolutionizing professional learning. Alongside the hiring tool, the platform has launched LinkedIn Learning AI-Powered Coaching, which offers real-time advice for two of the most in-demand skills in various job types: leadership and management.

Professionals can ask questions on how to improve their job functions and receive AI-backed responses. Before giving an answer, the tool asks additional questions to delve deeper into the problem and offer more personalized advice. These insights are based on hundreds of hours of instructor content, ensuring high-quality guidance.

In addition, LinkedIn Learning is offering free AI-related courses until December 15, 2023. Over the past year, the platform has experienced a 65% increase in interest in its AI course offerings, indicating the growing awareness of the importance of AI skills in the labor market.

While there is a common perception that AI may eliminate jobs, it is also creating new opportunities. Job postings in the AI field have more than doubled, and requests for these positions have grown 15% faster in Spain alone. Even job postings related to ChatGPT, a technology developed OpenAI, have increased twenty-one-fold in less than a year.

A Microsoft survey shows that 89% of participants are excited about AI, and 57% of professionals want to learn how to work with it. “LinkedIn job postings mentioning artificial intelligence or generative AI have seen a 17% increase in applications over the past two years compared to jobs without such mentions,” states a Global Talent Trends report.

