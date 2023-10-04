LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Tool to Simplify Ad Creation

LinkedIn has launched a new feature called Accelerate that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the ad creation process for advertisers. The tool is designed to help advertisers create optimized campaigns in under five minutes in LinkedIn’s Campaign Manager.

Accelerate enables advertisers to create more effective and targeted campaigns providing data-driven insights and optimization. This not only saves time and resources but also improves the return on investment for advertisers.

To get started with Accelerate, advertisers need to log into Campaign Manager and follow a few simple steps. They can select their campaign objective and choose whether to use Accelerate or LinkedIn’s classic experience. Advertisers then provide a URL for the product they’re advertising, and LinkedIn’s AI analyzes the website, the company’s LinkedIn Page, and previous LinkedIn ads to recommend a campaign.

The AI-powered tool automatically builds creatives and an audience based on the provided information, allowing advertisers to make adjustments to copy, images, and targeting parameters. Accelerate uses AI models to adjust bids and shift budgets to the best-performing placements and creatives. It also integrates automation features like Predictive Audiences to refine campaign targeting and reach high-value consumers within LinkedIn’s vast community of over 950 million members.

Advertisers can access additional assistance through the “Assist” button, which provides recommendations to improve campaign performance. They can also ask questions and connect with live support agents for further support.

As of now, LinkedIn has limited the availability of the Accelerate feature to certain markets. The tool is being tested in English with a small group of B2B advertising agencies.

LinkedIn spokesperson mentioned, “Accelerate builds on our other AI features, such as automated placement and Predictive Audiences, which have shown significant improvements in cost per conversion and cost per lead.”

Overall, LinkedIn’s Accelerate tool offers advertisers a faster and more efficient way to create successful campaigns on the platform, leveraging the power of AI to maximize results.

Sources:

– LinkedIn website: LinkedIn Introduces Accelerate, an AI-Powered Tool to Simplify Ad Creation

– Search Engine Land: LinkedIn launches AI-powered tool to simplify ad creation