AI Takes Center Stage in the Job Market

LinkedIn, the leading professional networking platform, has become a global hub for job seekers, networkers, and self-promoters. However, LinkedIn is not just a showcase for resumes; it provides valuable insights into the workforce, including key trends that will shape the future of work in 2024.

One prominent trend identified LinkedIn is the increasing involvement of artificial intelligence (AI) in jobs. Since the emergence of ChatGPT in November 2022, AI has been a hot topic, with workers expressing both fear for their careers and excitement for new opportunities. The platform has witnessed a significant rise in users discussing AI, and job posts mentioning artificial intelligence have more than doubled in the past two years. In fact, the demand for “Head of AI” roles has tripled over the past five years. It is clear that employees recognize the importance of acquiring AI skills to future-proof their careers.

LinkedIn’s research reveals that job posts mentioning AI receive 17% higher application growth compared to those that do not. Olivier Sabella, Vice President of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, emphasizes the need for individuals to adapt and learn in order to keep up with the changing workplace. With an estimated 65% of job skills expected to change 2030, acquiring AI skills will be crucial for career success.

Businesses must also embrace AI or risk losing top talent. AI is not only seen as a tool to improve productivity but also as a means to equip the workforce with the skills necessary to leverage advancements in technology. Leaders need to incorporate AI into their roles and develop strategies to upskill their employees.

The Rise of Hybrid Work

Contrary to the expectations of many CEOs, LinkedIn’s data suggests that hybrid work is here to stay. While some CEOs anticipate a return to full-time office work within three years, the availability of hybrid roles, allowing employees to work from home for part of the week, has been growing steadily. In the U.K., for example, around half of job ads on LinkedIn now offer hybrid working, compared to just a third in August 2022.

The preference for hybrid work stems from employees’ desire for increased flexibility and employers’ recognition of the benefits of remote work. In 2024, companies are expected to continue adopting hybrid models to strike a balance between employee demands and office attendance.

The Green Hiring Revolution

As the world strives to become more environmentally conscious, the demand for “green collar” jobs is expected to surge. LinkedIn has already witnessed a rise in employers seeking candidates with green skills, such as environmental science and eco-design. However, there is a significant gap between the skills companies need and the skills workers possess, especially among women. Only 1 in 8 workers globally possess green skills, and 90% of women lack any green skills or relevant work experience.

In 2024, green hiring is projected to continue its upward trajectory. To support this trend, businesses must develop a deep understanding of the skills required for the green labor market and implement targeted reskilling programs. Professionals, on the other hand, should focus on enhancing their digital and STEM skills, as these will increase their chances of successfully transitioning into green jobs.

LinkedIn’s insights into these key trends highlight the changing dynamics of the job market. AI is becoming increasingly vital, hybrid work offers flexibility, and green hiring presents new opportunities. To stay competitive in 2024 and beyond, individuals and businesses must embrace these trends and adapt accordingly.