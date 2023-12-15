Austin’s Workforce Sees Decrease in November Hiring

According to the recent Workforce Report from LinkedIn and the Economic Graph Research Institute, the city of Austin experienced a 3.2% decrease in hiring in November 2023 compared to the previous month. Additionally, November 2023 saw a 12.6% decrease in hiring compared to November 2022. While these numbers reflect a decline in the local job market, it is important to examine the broader trends shaping the workforce in Austin and the nation.

Austin’s workforce has been influenced migration patterns, with workers coming and going from various cities. The data reveals that over the past year, Austin gained the most workers from the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and New York City. For every 10,000 LinkedIn members in Austin, approximately 9.84 workers moved from the San Francisco area. On the other hand, cities like Denver, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth saw an influx of workers who left Austin during the same period. For every 10,000 LinkedIn members in Austin, approximately 2.58 workers moved to Denver.

Nationally, the hiring landscape also experienced a decline. The report indicates that the national hiring rate dropped 14.7% compared to November 2022 and decreased 4.9% compared to October. However, it is worth noting that this decline is the second-smallest monthly decrease observed over the past year. LinkedIn’s data highlights a moderation in the hiring slowdown since the summer, with a decrease of only 3.1% since July.

These insights shed light on the evolving nature of the workforce in Austin and across the country. While the decrease in November hiring may raise concerns, it is essential to consider the larger trends and factors that contribute to these shifts. Understanding the patterns of worker movement and the national hiring landscape will be crucial for employers and job seekers alike as they navigate the changing job market.