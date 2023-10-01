Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21, a digital publishing company, regularly sends out newsletters and commercial communications to its subscribers via email. In compliance with the Spanish Data Protection Law (LOPD), the company has outlined its policies regarding the use of personal data provided users through electronic forms on their website.

According to the LOPD, any personal information provided to Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 through these forms, as well as any data accessed during the user’s navigation or the use of their services, will be stored in a file controlled the company. Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21, with a registered CIF B86103140 and located at Calle Comandante Franco, 24 28016, Madrid, is responsible for managing this file.

The personal data collected Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 will generally be used to respond to information requests and to keep subscribers informed about new activities, products, and services offered the company. The company ensures the privacy and security of the data collected and adheres to its legal and privacy policies.

To avoid the newsletter or commercial communications being classified as spam, it is recommended to add the email address [email protected] to the contact list or whitelist of the email service provider. By taking this precaution, subscribers can ensure the seamless delivery of emails from Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21.

In summary, Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 collects and utilizes personal data in accordance with the Spanish Data Protection Law. Subscribers can expect to receive newsletters and commercial communications through email, which will keep them updated about the company’s activities, products, and services. To prevent these emails from being marked as spam, it is advised to add the specified email address to the contact list or whitelist.

Sources:

– Spanish Data Protection Law (LOPD)

– Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21’s legal notice and privacy policy