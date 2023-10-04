LinkedIn Introduces AI-Powered Recruiter Platform ‘Recruiter 2024’

LinkedIn, the global professional networking platform with nearly 1 billion users, has unveiled its new recruiter platform, ‘Recruiter 2024’. This platform is powered generative AI and aims to assist companies in finding the right candidates from the talent pool on LinkedIn. Initially rolled out to select users, ‘Recruiter 2024’ will be made available to all LinkedIn Recruiter customers in the following year.

The AI-assisted recruiting experience provided ‘Recruiter 2024’ utilizes generative AI to aid recruitment professionals in conducting more effective searches and identifying stronger candidates. LinkedIn has incorporated technology from OpenAI, specifically its ChatGPT-maker, to develop these features. With the new platform, recruiters can utilize more conversational language when searching for talent.

In addition to this, LinkedIn has also introduced an AI chatbot called LinkedIn Learning. This chatbot, referred to as a “learning coach”, will be integrated into the e-learning platform. It provides job seekers with real-time advice and personalized content recommendations based on their current job title, career goals, and the skills they follow.

LinkedIn’s chief economist, Karin Kimbrough, underscored the importance of agility in talent strategies given the current economic climate. Jennifer Shapley, LinkedIn’s VP of global talent, emphasized the significance of upskilling and internal mobility in meeting the demand for new skills in businesses.

The introduction of AI-assisted projects and conversational search enables users to input their hiring goals in their own words. Using billions of data points from the world’s largest professional network, LinkedIn’s Recruiter platform will automatically connect recruiters with interested and qualified candidates.

This latest development from LinkedIn highlights the platform’s commitment to leveraging AI technology in order to enhance the recruitment process and provide valuable resources for job seekers.

Sources:

– LinkedIn unveils Recruiter 2024 to find the right talent for firms [CyrptocoinSpy]

– LinkedIn Reveals Generative AI-Driven Recruiting Platform [Built In]

– LinkedIn rolls out AI tools for recruiters and job seekers [TechCrunch]