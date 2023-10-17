Microsoft Cuts Over 650 Jobs at LinkedIn

Microsoft is laying off more than 650 employees at LinkedIn, the popular career-focused social media platform. The workforce reduction will affect roles in engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. This represents about 3% of LinkedIn’s global staff of approximately 20,000 spread across 36 offices worldwide.

In a statement, Microsoft described these talent changes as a difficult but necessary part of managing the business. The company emphasized its commitment to providing support and ensuring that affected employees are treated with care and respect during this transition. The restructuring efforts at LinkedIn are aimed at streamlining decision-making processes within the organization.

LinkedIn, with its user base of around 950 million individuals, generates revenue through job listing ads and subscriptions. Microsoft acquired the platform for $26 billion in 2016. This move is not the first round of layoffs at LinkedIn, as earlier in May, the company announced 716 job cuts. In January, Microsoft had also made plans to lay off 10,000 employees.

The decision to reduce the workforce comes as Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, has emphasized the need for cost-cutting measures in the face of declining revenue growth. Other tech companies like Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) have also recently announced layoffs as part of their own cost-saving strategies.

Sources: Microsoft, LinkedIn