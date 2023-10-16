LinkedIn to Lay Off Over 660 Employees in Second Round of Major Layoffs This Year

LinkedIn, the career-based social platform, has announced that it will be laying off more than 660 employees, which accounts for over 3% of its global workforce. This marks the second round of major layoffs for the company this year, following the decision to cut 716 jobs in May as part of a broader restructuring effort.

The job cuts will impact various teams within LinkedIn, including engineering, product, talent, and finance. The company stated that these changes are a necessary part of managing their business. Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn emphasized that it remains committed to investing in strategic priorities and delivering value for its members and customers.

In recent months, LinkedIn has been diving deeper into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has introduced new AI-powered products to enhance its platform, such as AI-assisted candidate discovery for recruiters and AI-powered coaching for premium subscribers. These additions aim to provide users with smarter and more efficient tools to navigate the job market and career development.

LinkedIn has assured that it will provide support to all affected employees during this transition and ensure they are treated with care and respect.

