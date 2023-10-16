LinkedIn Announces Second Round of Layoffs, 668 Employees to be Affected

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has announced its second round of layoffs this year. A total of 668 employees will be affected the job cuts, as the company seeks to streamline its operations and focus on its core areas of growth.

The decision to lay off employees comes as LinkedIn faces increasing competition in the job market and struggles to adapt to changing user needs. The company has been grappling with declining revenue in recent years, and these layoffs are part of a larger effort to cut costs and reposition itself in the market.

LinkedIn plans to reallocate resources to its key business units, including talent solutions, marketing solutions, and its premium subscription service. By focusing on these areas, the company aims to better meet the needs of its users and drive long-term growth.

The layoffs will primarily impact LinkedIn’s global sales and talent acquisition teams. The company will provide support to affected employees throughout the transition, offering severance packages and other resources to help them find new employment opportunities.

LinkedIn, which is owned Microsoft, has seen significant growth since its inception in 2003. It currently has over 740 million registered members worldwide, making it one of the largest professional networking platforms in the world.

While these layoffs will undoubtedly have an impact on LinkedIn and its employees, the company remains committed to its mission of connecting professionals and helping them achieve their career goals. By making strategic changes to its operations, LinkedIn hopes to position itself for future success in an ever-evolving job market.

Source: Irish Examiner