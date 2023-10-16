LinkedIn to Lay Off 668 Employees as Revenue Growth Slows

LinkedIn, the social media network for professionals owned Microsoft, announced on Monday that it would be laying off 668 employees in its engineering, talent, and finance teams. This marks the second round of job cuts for the company this year, as it faces a slowdown in revenue growth. The layoffs will affect more than 3% of LinkedIn’s 20,000-strong staff.

The technology sector has seen a significant number of job losses this year, as the uncertain economic outlook takes its toll. In the first half of the year, the tech sector has laid off 141,516 employees, compared to about 6,000 during the same period last year, according to employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

LinkedIn generates revenue through advertisement sales and subscriptions to its recruiting and sales professionals. However, the company has seen a slowdown in hiring and a decline in advertising spending, which has affected its revenue growth. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2023 year, LinkedIn’s revenue increased 5% year-on-year, compared to 10% in the previous quarter.

Despite the job cuts, LinkedIn reassured its members and customers that it is still investing in strategic priorities for the future and remains committed to delivering value. The company is streamlining its decision-making process and adapting its organizational structures to ensure its long-term success.

Earlier this year, in May, LinkedIn cut 716 jobs in sales, operations, and support teams to streamline its operations and make quicker decisions. These moves are part of the company’s efforts to optimize its operations and navigate the challenging economic landscape.

